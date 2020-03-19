Darius Slay makes explosive comments about Matt Patricia: 'I didn't have much respect for him as a person' now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:10s - Published Darius Slay makes explosive comments about Matt Patricia: 'I didn't have much respect for him as a person' Darius Slay makes explosive comments about Matt Patricia: 'I didn't have much respect for him as a person,' he told WJR. Brad Galli has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this