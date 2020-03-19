Global  

'Wishing for a Swift Recovery': Wisconsin School District Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A grade school student in the Salem School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, parents are feeling anxious -- wondering if their child might be affected.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine [Video]

Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine

A week after a man decided to self-quarantine himself, upon learning he was on a JetBlue flight with a coronavirus patient, says "the mental part has been awful." He says he still has been unable to..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:29Published
Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published
