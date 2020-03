'We Don't Realize How International We Really Are': NC County Reports First 'Lab-Tested Positive Case' of Coronavirus

NEWELL CLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTONNEWELL CLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTON114058 WE DON'T RECOGNIZE A LOTNEWELL CLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTON114058 WE DON'T RECOGNIZE A LOTOF THE LOGISTICS THAT GO ON IN114058 WE DON'T RECOGNIZE A LOTOF THE LOGISTICS THAT GO ON INOF THE LOGISTICS THAT GO ON INTHE TRIAD IN OUR DAILY LIVESTHE TRIAD IN OUR DAILY LIVESTHE TRIAD IN OUR DAILY LIVESLEXINGTON MAYOR NEWELL CLARK ISLEXINGTON MAYOR NEWELL CLARK ISLEXINGTON MAYOR NEWELL CLARK ISPROUD OF HIS RURAL COMMUNITYLEXINGTON MAYOR NEWELL CLARK ISPROUD OF HIS RURAL COMMUNITY--PROUD OF HIS RURAL COMMUNITY----NEWELL CLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTON114024 YOU THINK OF YOURSELF ASNEWELL CLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTON114024 YOU THINK OF YOURSELF ASA SMALL COMMUNITY BUT YOU DON'T114024 YOU THINK OF YOURSELF ASA SMALL COMMUNITY BUT YOU DON'TA SMALL COMMUNITY BUT YOU DON'TREALIZE HOW INTERNATIONAL YOUREALIZE HOW INTERNATIONAL YOUREALIZE HOW INTERNATIONAL YOUREALLY ARE BUT THE SPREAD OF THEREALLY ARE BUT THE SPREAD OF THEREALLY ARE BUT THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS IS A REMINDER -- NOCORONAVIRUS IS A REMINDER -- NOCORONAVIRUS IS A REMINDER -- NOCITY IS ISOLATED FROM THECORONAVIRUS IS A REMINDER -- NOCITY IS ISOLATED FROM THEOUTSIDE WORLD.

NEWELLCITY IS ISOLATED FROM THEOUTSIDE WORLD.

NEWELLOUTSIDE WORLD.

NEWELLOUTSIDE WORLD.

NEWELLCLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTONCLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTONCLARK/MAYOR OF LEXINGTON114058 GOODS AND SERVICES AND114058 GOODS AND SERVICES AND114058 GOODS AND SERVICES ANDMOVING AROUND ..WITH TRUCKS ANDMOVING AROUND ..WITH TRUCKS ANDTRUCK DRIVERS AND THEY'REMOVING AROUND ..WITH TRUCKS ANDTRUCK DRIVERS AND THEY'REVISITING OTHER COMMUNITIES ANDTRUCK DRIVERS AND THEY'REVISITING OTHER COMMUNITIES ANDTRUCK DRIVERS AND THEY'REVISITING OTHER COMMUNITIES ANDNOW THEY'RE BACKVISITING OTHER COMMUNITIES ANDNOW THEY'RE BACKVISITING OTHER COMMUNITIES ANDNOW THEY'RE BACKNAT POPNOW THEY'RE BACKNAT POPNAT POPNAT POPON THURSDAY -- DAVIDSON COUNTYON THURSDAY -- DAVIDSON COUNTYON THURSDAY -- DAVIDSON COUNTYHEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEHEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEFIRST CASE OF THE VIRUS --HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEFIRST CASE OF THE VIRUS --YOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANFIRST CASE OF THE VIRUS --YOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANFIRST CASE OF THE VIRUS --YOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTORYOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTORKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTORKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTOR1:15 COVID19 IS SPREADING ACROSS1:15 COVID19 IS SPREADING ACROSS1:15 COVID19 IS SPREADING ACROSSNORTH CAROLINA.

AT THIS TIME THENORTH CAROLINA.

AT THIS TIME THENORTH CAROLINA.

AT THIS TIME THESTATE IS TELLING US THEY DOSTATE IS TELLING US THEY DOSTATE IS TELLING US THEY DOBELIEVE THERE IS PERSON TOBELIEVE THERE IS PERSON TOPERSON TRANSMISSION OCCURRINGPERSON TRANSMISSION OCCURRINGAND THAT'S NOW SETTING WEEKS OFAND THAT'S NOW SETTING WEEKS OFAND THAT'S NOW SETTING WEEKS OFPLANNING AND PREPARATIONS INTOAND THAT'S NOW SETTING WEEKS OFPLANNING AND PREPARATIONS INTOMOTIONPLANNING AND PREPARATIONS INTOMOTIONPLANNING AND PREPARATIONS INTOMOTIONYOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANMOTIONYOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANYOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANYOUTUBE VIDEO/LILLIANKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTOR 1:23 ITSKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTOR 1:23 ITSKOONTZ/HEALTH DIRECTOR 1:23 ITSESSENTIAL THAT INDIVIDUALSESSENTIAL THAT INDIVIDUALSESSENTIAL THAT INDIVIDUALSFOLLOW THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONSFOLLOW THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONSFOLLOW THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONSTO PROTECT THEMSELVESFOLLOW THE CDC RECOMMENDATIONSTO PROTECT THEMSELVES--BUTT--TO PROTECT THEMSELVES--BUTT--TO PROTECT THEMSELVES--BUTT--0:52 WE SHOULD LIMIT LEAVING--BUTT--0:52 WE SHOULD LIMIT LEAVING0:52 WE SHOULD LIMIT LEAVING0:52 WE SHOULD LIMIT LEAVINGHOME TO ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONSHOME TO ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONSHOME TO ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONSFUNCTIONS THAT DO INCLUDE GOINGFUNCTIONS THAT DO INCLUDE GOINGTO THE GROCERY STORE, GETTINGTO THE GROCERY STORE, GETTINGTAKE-OUT FROM RESTAURANTS, ANDTO THE GROCERY STORE, GETTINGTAKE-OUT FROM RESTAURANTS, ANDPICKING UP THAT CUP OFTAKE-OUT FROM RESTAURANTS, ANDPICKING UP THAT CUP OFTAKE-OUT FROM RESTAURANTS, ANDPICKING UP THAT CUP OFCOFFEE.PICKING UP THAT CUP OFCOFFEE.COFFEE.JEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKENJEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKEN105350 WE JUST NEED TO TAKE105350 WE JUST NEED TO TAKE105350 WE JUST NEED TO TAKEPRECAUTIONS AND DO WHAT WE WEPRECAUTIONS AND DO WHAT WE WEPRECAUTIONS AND DO WHAT WE WECAN BUT AT THE SAME TIME, LIFECAN BUT AT THE SAME TIME, LIFECAN BUT AT THE SAME TIME, LIFEHAS GOT TO GO ON AS WELL... YOUHAS GOT TO GO ON AS WELL... YOUHAS GOT TO GO ON AS WELL... YOUCANT ALLOW THINGS TO HOLD YOU INHAS GOT TO GO ON AS WELL... YOUCANT ALLOW THINGS TO HOLD YOU INFEAR..

BUT YOU'VE GOT TOCANT ALLOW THINGS TO HOLD YOU INFEAR..

BUT YOU'VE GOT TOCANT ALLOW THINGS TO HOLD YOU INFEAR..

BUT YOU'VE GOT TOUSE SOME WISDOMFEAR..

BUT YOU'VE GOT TOUSE SOME WISDOMFEAR..

BUT YOU'VE GOT TOUSE SOME WISDOMJEFF SMITH OWNS THE BLACKUSE SOME WISDOMJEFF SMITH OWNS THE BLACKJEFF SMITH OWNS THE BLACKJEFF SMITH OWNS THE BLACKCHICKEN COFFEE SHOP --CHICKEN COFFEE SHOP --WORKERS ARE ADAPTING EVERY DAYWORKERS ARE ADAPTING EVERY DAYJEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKENJEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKEN105415 EVERYTHING HERE RIGHT NOW105415 EVERYTHING HERE RIGHT NOW105415 EVERYTHING HERE RIGHT NOWIS CARRY OUT.

HE'S DOING HIS105415 EVERYTHING HERE RIGHT NOWIS CARRY OUT.

HE'S DOING HISPART TO KEEP EVERY DAY LIFEIS CARRY OUT.

HE'S DOING HISPART TO KEEP EVERY DAY LIFEIS CARRY OUT.

HE'S DOING HISPART TO KEEP EVERY DAY LIFENORMAL --PART TO KEEP EVERY DAY LIFENORMAL --PART TO KEEP EVERY DAY LIFENORMAL --LIKE DELIVERING COFFEES TO THENORMAL --LIKE DELIVERING COFFEES TO THELIKE DELIVERING COFFEES TO THELIKE DELIVERING COFFEES TO THELOCAL HOSPITAL NAT POP LEAVINGLOCAL HOSPITAL NAT POP LEAVINGJEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKEN105533 I GOTTA REMEMBER TO KEEP105533 I GOTTA REMEMBER TO KEEP105533 I GOTTA REMEMBER TO KEEPMY CHIN UP AND KEEP GOING ANDMY CHIN UP AND KEEP GOING ANDMY CHIN UP AND KEEP GOING ANDREALIZE THINGS WILL WORK OUTREALIZE THINGS WILL WORK OUTREALIZE THINGS WILL WORK OUTEVENTUALLY SMITH REALIZES -- THEEVENTUALLY SMITH REALIZES -- THEEVENTUALLY SMITH REALIZES -- THEIMPACT ON THE CORONAVIRUS IN THEEVENTUALLY SMITH REALIZES -- THEIMPACT ON THE CORONAVIRUS IN THECOMMUNITYIMPACT ON THE CORONAVIRUS IN THECOMMUNITYIMPACT ON THE CORONAVIRUS IN THECOMMUNITY-- IS JUST BEGINNING.COMMUNITY-- IS JUST BEGINNING.-- IS JUST BEGINNING.-- IS JUST BEGINNING.JEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKENJEFF SMITH/OWNER, BLACK CHICKEN105645 SO IF WE HAVE MORE CASES105645 SO IF WE HAVE MORE CASESIN DAVIDSON COUNTY THEN YOU KNOWIN DAVIDSON COUNTY THEN YOU KNOWWELL JUST DEAL WITH IT