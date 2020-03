Daycare operations limited statewide amid coronavirus pandemic

CORONAVIRUS IS FORCINGFAMILIES TO MAKE PAINFULCHILDCARE DECISIONS.

BUTDAYCARE OWNERS HAVE TOUGHCHOICES TOO.

GOVERNOR EVERS...LIMITING THE SIZE OF DAYCAREOPERATIONS STATEWIDE.

KATIECROWTHER BREAKS DOWN THEDIFFICULT BALANCE... MANAGINGTHE NEEDS OF DAYCARES ANDWORKING FAMILIES:MANY FAMILIES NEED DAYCARE NOWMORE THAN EVER LIKE DOCTORS,NURSES AND FIRST RESPONDERS.BUT A LOT OF DAYCARES ARESTRUGGLING TO STAY OPEN.SOWHAT EXACTLY IS THE STATEDOING TO MAKE SURE BOTH NEEDSARE MET?BRIGHT HORIZONS ONWATERTOWN PLANK ROAD IS ONECHILD CARE HUB, SERVINGCRITICAL WORKERS ONLY... AFTERGOVERNOR EVERS LIMITED EVERYDAYCARE TO 50 KIDS AND 10WORKERS AT ONE TIME (GFX).THEDAYCARE ASKING PARENTS WHO CANMAKE OTHER ARRANGEMENTS, TO DOSO.

