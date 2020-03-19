Bad Therapy Movie Trailer HD - Starring Alicia Silverstone, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins - Plot Synopsis: Married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry & Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who recently relocated close to their home in Los Angeles.

When Bob and Susan first meet Judy, she appears competent, intelligent, and trustworthy, with a track record of other couples that she's treated successfully without incident.

But Bob and Susan's particular emotional dynamic is a trigger for Judy's dark and conflicted impulses.

Suggesting that she see them separately, Judy subtly puts them at odds with one another and brings their marriage to the breaking point in a comically escalating series of manipulations.