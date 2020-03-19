Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

If you live with someone who's exhibiting mild symptoms of the coronavirus, prepare to ride it out with them at home.

That's because most people won't qualify for testing unless they’ve been in contact with confirmed coronavirus patients.

According to HuffPost, the first thing to do is to isolate the person physically, ideally in a separate room.

When in contact with them, use protective gear and stay six feet away if possible.

Give them disposable plates and cutlery, and clean surfaces scrupulously.

Treat symptoms as you would with any other upper respiratory infection.

Humidifiers, ibuprofen, and cough syrup are all helpful.

Finally, don't isolate the person socially.

Keep in touch and monitor symptoms via Skype.

If breathing problems ensure, call for medical help.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'What happens when you block someone on Discord?': Here's what you need to know

'What happens when you block someone on Discord?': Here's what you need to know** · *When you block someone on Discord, they won't be able to send you private messages, and...
Business Insider - Published

How to report someone on Discord in 2 ways for inappropriate or otherwise rule-breaking behavior

How to report someone on Discord in 2 ways for inappropriate or otherwise rule-breaking behavior** · *There are two ways to report someone on Discord, and the one you pick will depend on what...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Lee on young people [Video]

Gov. Lee on young people

Gov. Bill Lee admits younger people are not socially distancing as much as others. "Why it matters... they may impact someone who isn't young... that could lead to a person's death We are not only..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Former Body Builder Opens Sanctuary For Neglected Chihuahuas [Video]

Former Body Builder Opens Sanctuary For Neglected Chihuahuas

Bobby Humphreys may be a big guy, but he also has a big heart! He is the owner of Big Guy, Littles World, a Chihuahua sanctuary that takes in abused and neglected dogs. At one point in his life, Bobby..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.