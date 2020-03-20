Emotional Support

Uncertainty, it's important to make sure you're staying healthy, mentally as well as physically.

Psychologists say its important to keep spirits light, especially with children.

Also, make sure you're gathering information from only a couple trusted sites so you're not constantly overwhelmed with information.

David quagliana, ph.d.: "it's okay to listen to your emotions, but then what we want to do is something other than just react to them.

So i would tell people that physical activity of some sort would be helpful."

Heather lewis quagliana, ph.d.: "this idea of social distancing does not mean that we are socially disconnected.

It is important to still maintain emotional connection even though we don't have physical closeness at this point."

You can find more resources on anxiety and more specifically how to help your children's mental health during this time on our website, wdef-dot-com.

