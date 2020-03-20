Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United States Secret Service > The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Secret Service is warning the American public about what scammers are using as their secret weapon during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Newser, that secret weapon is fear.

The DOJ will go after anyone taking advantage of the need for masks, respirators, plastic gloves, and other health safety products.

Fake charities are springing up all around, so donate judiciously to well-established organizations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Service warns Americans of coronavirus-related scams

The Secret Service is warning Americans that scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to steal...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

The Secret Services' Tips On How To Fight Off Scammers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Secret Service is warning the American public about what scammers are using as their secret weapon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published
Cleaning Company Offers Germ-Killing Tips During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Cleaning Company Offers Germ-Killing Tips During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, practicing healthy hygiene is extremely important, but so is keeping the spaces around you free of germs.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.