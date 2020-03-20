Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Age is just a number for Natalie K.

Levant who decided to give standup comedy a try six years ago when she was 81.

Now 88 years old, she’s making folks in the Philadelphia area laugh with her edgy humor.

She talks about her life as she has lived it, along with the good and bad.

Her mantra is “Never know your place” and it’s something she brings up in her standup!

Natalie encourages people to only become more visible and live life by their own rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream 88-Year-Old Comedian: You’re Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessiecohennews

Jessie Cohen The tears are running down my face I don’t deserve you!!! 🥰 I’m so lucky this last year brought me you and Jackson… https://t.co/TCByknjgYR 1 day ago

rockinrosey

Kellyrose I am thankful for many things in my life, and one of them is that I dated a standup comedian for a year and never m… https://t.co/AA9C51pLho 1 day ago

WLNS

WLNS Newsroom “This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year,” the come… https://t.co/RX2DczVJTz 1 day ago

seanjonesqc

Sean Jones QC RT @Onebiskuit: @seanjonesqc The comedian John Bishop rented the house next door to me for about six months last year while his was being r… 3 days ago

Onebiskuit

Paul M 🇮🇪🇫🇷🇨🇦🚲🐟 @seanjonesqc The comedian John Bishop rented the house next door to me for about six months last year while his was… https://t.co/2A9f4NBcEx 3 days ago

koscielniakjc4

Carla Koscielniak @TimAlle97055825 The year we had to see those Ruby Tuesday commercials with that comedian singing convinced me I ne… https://t.co/XK00tDrghi 4 days ago

SallyMoen2

Sally Moen RT @joeytainment: . @ConanOBrien was a huge comedic influence for me growing up and I love everything you do at @TeamCoco , but letting thi… 6 days ago

doc_arnie

Doc W Arnold @Notbuyingthisbs In ANY case, if you don't start considering the 5 year old stand up comedian Brat's, virus hoax, y… https://t.co/SSExLiV6MU 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.