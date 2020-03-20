Missouri Mobile Test Sites (3-19-20)

Of positive cases of covid 19 continue to rise in missouri as much of st.

Joseph goes on lockdown.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

During his daily briefing with the media, governor mike parson and his staff reporting results of 62 new coronavirus tests coming back this morning -- four of them were positive -- bringing missouri's total of covid-19 cases to 28.

We know six of them are in kansas city -- 3 males and 3 females.

None in buchanan county.

14 mobile testing sites in missouri are up and operational according to staff.

Though many businesses and organizations have closed, the governor said state government will continue to operate, though they have taken precautions against holding meetings with many people in them.

(sot ) also, the governor announced that the department of education is suspending all student assessments for the