J Balvin Talks New Album 'Colores', Dream Music Collaborations & How His Style Has Evolved | Billboard News

J Balvin sat down with Billboard News to chat about the concept behind his new album, 'Colores,' his dream collaborations and how his style has evolved throughout the years.



Recent related videos from verified sources This Is How Harry Styles Is Surviving Isolation | Billboard News



Harry Styles dished in a new interview with BBC Sounds on Thursday (March 19) about how he's spending his self-quarantine in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:12 Published 4 hours ago Lil Uzi Vert Scores Second No. 1 With 'Eternal Atake' on Billboard 200 | Billboard News



Lil Uzi Vert blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 'Eternal Atake,' marking his second No. 1 and the biggest streaming week for an album since 2018. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:35 Published 3 days ago