Cierran temporalmente el Mall de Chico
El Mall de Chico estará cerrado temporalmente hasta el primero de abril. Todas las tiendas también estarán cerradas.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cierran temporalmente el Mall de Chico Ayudar reducir la propagacón del coronavirus, chico mall esá cerrando temporalmente y se estima que vuelva abrir el primero de abril. Esto por la seguridad de los empleados, clientes, inquilinos y comunidades. Asegurna que van a estar monitoreando de cerca el estatus delárea y que reabrián el mall en base a la direccón de nuestras autoridades sanitarias





