Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater

"lafayette--strong, kind and resilient."

Its website says the theater is closed, but they're asking people to "be safe, take care of one another, and do stuff at home."

The (second part of our "message of hope" tonight comes from doctor will miller, who took part in our "coronavirus conversation" last night.

As many of you noted, we had to sort of cut doctor will off at the end to make sure we ended on time.

Tonight...the rest of his message: you know i was in the local super-market today keeping my distance, but i came across a fellow who was old.

I mean really old.

When i spoke to him he was in his nineties.

You know what he said to me whan we were talking back and forth.

He said if we could get through world war 2, we can get through this.

I think that's a huge message to hold on to.

Human beings are resilient, the community is resilient.

Americans pull together.

Think about what happened every time we've had a crisis whether it was 9/11 or ww2 we pulled together.

That's what we're going to do right now.

We're going to pull together.

Temper your frustrations and connect with people who you know have good news, cheery news for you.

Maybe it's your church friends maybe it's your minister.

Do it.

