LCC goes online for spring semester, prepares staff and students

Faculty who had planned their curriculum for in-person classes are getting assistance transitioning to online classes.

Governor kate brown has directed all higher education institutions to transition to online learning through april 28th.... which is a challenge for schools ranging from unviersity of oregon to lane community college... and as kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg shows us... students at l-c-c are hoping this won't interrupt their education.

Big changes-- rippling through l- c-c's student body.

"i was a little bummed.

I'm not a fan of online classes."

Impacting some-- more than others.

"i'm taking three literature classes so i'm assuming i'll be doing lots of online reading."

Officials say extra technical staff are helping professors transition curriculums online... but some worry that not every educator and student is prepared.

"there was a lady in my last class who just turned 60.

I had to help her design powerpoints and (show her) how to open google drives.

So there's definitely some students on campus who are going to be struggling through these technologies."

L-c-c says educators are getting creative to make sure classes still meet requirments... "while some curriculums can be transitioned online-- the accreditation of some programs require hands on time... which may need to happen in the summer semester.

" according to officials-- technical and trade classes often require people to work with equipment... they are trying to push hands-on time to the end of the semester when students may return to campus..

But if governor browns' declaration gets extended or they otherwise can't meet requirements-- students may need to wait.

"our main goal is to do this in a way that keeps students on track and supports students and faculty through this transition that realizes that this is not ideal, and being delivered in a way that both the faculty and the students couldn't have imagined two weeks ago."

If in-person classes charged materials fees and students aren't able to engage in hands on learning... those fees will be refunded.

Decisions will be made about which classes are possible with these roadblocks and which are impossible in the coming week.

Some students are undeterred.

"i think that lcc is resilent.

We're definately gonna try our best."

I'm chris lueneburg kezi 9




