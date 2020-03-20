Global  

NMMC reporting no cases of coronavirus amidst concerns

Received calls, emails, and posts on our facebook page.

People are voicing their concerns about the corona virus in lee county.

Wayne hereford is live outside the north mississippi medical center where he's been working to get information about what is going on there.

I'm live just outside the north mississippi medical center.

No one has reported any cases here so far.

I reached out to the hospital.

I left three messages today by phone and text but i got no response.

We are still waiting to hear from the north mississippi medical center's staff.

As soon as we get something we will pass it on to you.

If you want a full list of coronavirus cases go to wtva.

Com.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

And as the virus continues to spread around the state,




