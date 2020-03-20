Red Bluff local businesses see economic impact due to the coronavirus

Karen alvarez..

Joins us live in red bluff.

How are they dealing with the coronavirus impacts karen?

(show and tell)& this sign is posted outside hair wrangler salon off of walnut street.

It reads (read a little bit of the sign) owner laura adcock tells me business has been steady.

But says more clients choosing to call to make an appointment, as oppose to walk-ins.

Adcock tells me she's not planning to cut and will continue to operate under normal business hours.

Why not?

It's not affecting us, if you don't feel well, stay at home.

We gotta keep working, we gotta keep working to make money so here we are still working, till it knocks us out.

Adcock tells me she's waiving appointment cancellation fees for her customers.

She says she is taking extra steps to make sure everything is sanitized and clean.

I checked with red bluff tehama county chamber of commerce president dave gowan-he tells me nearly 75% of businesses in red bluff remain open.

The rest are either temporarily closed or working from home.

The red bluff tehama county chamber of commerce says there are several ways that you can help local businesses during this time like pruchasing a gift card from a local bsuiness or ordering food from your local restaurant.

Across in the u- s... unemployment claims are