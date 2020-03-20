105 San Diego cases of coronavirus reported

Thursday, San Diego County officials say 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported.



Recent related videos from verified sources South Park bistro transforms into neighborhood grocer to combat Coronavirus restrictions



A neighborhood bistro in South Park transformed into a grocer as it deals with new restrictions amid the Coronavirus outbreak Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:01 Published 44 minutes ago Coping with COVID 19



Coping with COVID 19 Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:51 Published 1 hour ago