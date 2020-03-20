Shredded t-shirts causes sewer backup in Redding

Global  

The toilet paper shortage has some people using cut up clothing and flushing it down the toilet.

Toilet paper shortage has some people using cut up clothing and flushing it down the toilet.

And it's creating sewer problems for the city of redding.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live with the city is doing now.

I went to check out the area today.

And people with redding wastewater management team were going door- to-door.

Posting these flyers to people's homes.

It says "think before you flush".

There's even a bright yellow note on the back.

The city even set up a big sign that says: "remember toilet paper only".

That's because people are shredded shirts.

And clogging up the pipes.

And people i spoke today say: this could lead to big problem.

It's really going to clog up all the sewer systems and it's going to cause backups and it's going to be really bad for the aftermath.

When they plug the pipes up the sewer that overflows out of the pipes has to go someplace, it ends up in the houses, on the ground, into the creeks redding wastewater management tells action news now: the worked a total of 5 sewage overflows last year.

But because of the toilet paper shortage: they expect that number to go up this year.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The city says: maintenance crews clean the sewer system at least once a ear.




