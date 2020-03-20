Eugene and Lane County parks staying open

Paperwork.

Right now many people are staying home and practicing social distancing but as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us some say getting outdoors is helping them cope with the added stress, but they still need to use caution.

Besides canceling events, lane county parks are staying open.

And park goers i spoke to here at armitage park tell me that getting out of the house and enjoying nature is giving them a breath of fresh air.

Bill bernes tells me taking time out of his day to walk in the park is helping him clear his mind.

Sot: i actually feel a lot better because you're more isolated and away from people then you are in the workforce.

And bernes isn't alone.

Leaders at lane county parks say they are seeing more visitors as the weather warms up.

They have stepped up their cleaning efforts of restrooms and showers based on usage.

But say not all facilities are part of their cleaning routine.

They're urging the public to use their best judgment when touching surfaces at playgrounds and dog parks and practice good hygiene.

Sot: i've been using hand sanitizers just to be safe.

Public health experts say there is nothing wrong with spending time outdoors if you're healthy.

But they say be mindful of how you get there, including not spending too much time in cars with other people.

Stand up and i spoke to one man who says the coronavirus has changed his vacation plans.

