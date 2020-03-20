KC medical scrubs company offers discount to local workers

Global  

A Kansas City-based company is staying open to help those who help others.

TiScrubs makes medical scrubs and ships them all over the country, but the company is going the extra mile for its local customers by offering KC-area workers a 25% discount.

