Scattered showers continue Friday afternoon

KERN COUNTY HAD A CLOUDY ANDCOOL START TO THE DAY.

BY THEAFTERNOON, SCATTERED SHOWERSHAVE MOVED THROUGH THE REGION.LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN AT TIMES.THISWILL BE TAPERING OFF BY THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.

BAKERSFIELDWILL HAVE A HIGH OF 65 ONFRIDAY, STAYING BELOWSEASONAL WITH GOOD AIR QUALITY.LAKE ISABELLA WILL BEIN THE MID-50S AND THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS IN THE MID-40S.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL BRING ASHORT-LIVE WARMING TREND, BYSUNDAY, BAKERSFIELD WILL BE INTHE LOW- 70S WITH MOSTLY DRYCONDITIONS.NEXT WEEK BRINGS THE RETURN OF AWET WEATHER PATTERN.

A SYSTEMWILL BE MOVING THROUGH THEREGION LATE SUNDAY THROUGHTUESDAY.

THS STORM WILL BESLIGHTLY WARMERTHAN THE SYSTEM WE FELT THISWEEK.

ANOTHER STORM IS ON ITSHEELS ON WEDNESDAY WITH RAINSHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGHTHURSDAY.

THIS STORM WILL BE ACOLD ONEBRINGING THE POTENITAL FOR SNOWAT PASS LEVEL.

WE ARESTILL SEVERAL DAYS AWAY, SO WEWILL BE TRACKING THISCLOSELY.