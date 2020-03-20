Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:00s - Published Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus At the Denver Rescue Mission, more than 1,000 people came searching for shelter and food Wednesday night and even more are expected Thursday, but because there are so many people in need of help, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for people to practice social distancing aren’t practical in shelters.