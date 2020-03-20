Global  

Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:00s
Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus

Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus

At the Denver Rescue Mission, more than 1,000 people came searching for shelter and food Wednesday night and even more are expected Thursday, but because there are so many people in need of help, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for people to practice social distancing aren’t practical in shelters.

Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus

LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread [Video]

LA to Convert Rec Centers into Homeless Shelters, Suspend Rules of Tent Removal to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Los Angeles will turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary homeless shelters in a ramped up effort to house people on the streets vulnerable to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News [Video]

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News

Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the..

