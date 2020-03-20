Global  

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

0
Alert: California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200

California issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday for its 40 million residents and...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •BBC News



JillianAdel

Jillian “Bernie Bro” Adel Welp, it’s official. California is fully on lock down until further notice. https://t.co/y4YNAbnvLy 6 seconds ago

Kicius_The_Cat

Kicius RT @TedKempCNBC: California governor issues statewide order to ‘stay at home’ effective Thursday evening @weizent @loislane28 https://t.co/… 22 seconds ago

herrera796

Mikeyy RT @ABC7: STAY AT HOME: The order, which is an urgent effort to slow the spread of #COVID19 in California, shuts down all non-essential bus… 33 seconds ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports RT @ProFootballTalk: California governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide "stay at home" order, which will make it difficult for SoFi Stadium… 42 seconds ago

ChildrensCaucus

CADEMChildrensCaucus Let us hope that other states follow @GavinNewsom decisive example and lives are saved. https://t.co/1Z9Ylfkle3 1 minute ago

SneakyKangaroo

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @News3LV: The state's governor ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control… 1 minute ago

PeteWeatherBeat

Peter Hall RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: California governor issues statewide stay at home order to help combat spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/YiAAgjIAXn 1 minute ago

investbankinglg

David Dupont RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: California Governor issues statewide order to stay at home effective Thursday evening https://t.co/xzydQaDsuD 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders [Video]

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders

Moments after L.A. County officials issued a stay-at-home order for residents to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a similar order to all of California.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:40Published
Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign

Actor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
