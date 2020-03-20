Vigo County School corporation having to rethink their emergency plan

Date if needed.

We continue our team coverage tonight with news 10's sarah lehman... she spoke with vigo county school leaders after the announcment..

She's live in our newsroom with more on their new plan moving forward.

Patrece... vigo county schools original plan was to have everyone return school april 6th.

Now -- after governor holcombs annoucements they have to go back to the drawing board.

Before now -- they were operating on basically a three week spring break.

They had put into motion remote learning for studuents in case they didn't come back april 6th.

But now -- they are mandated to be out even longer.

The school board and administration has already started looking and talking about a new plan to make sure more than 13 thousand students across the county continue to be educated.

And seniors will graduate.

But -- haworth says it's much more than just the academics.

"you know we're not just thinking about the academic plan.

We're thinking about nutrition, the health, the mental health, the wellness of our students /// but we do believe when we announce our academic plan for meeting this challege our students are going to have to invest time and energy in meeting that plan."

Haworth says they hope to have the new plan by monday.

Obviously things are constantly changing.

So -- he says if things do change between now and monday they will have to rethink their plan.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.