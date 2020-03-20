Global  

Man dies in single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree

Office says a man is dead after losing control of his vehicle.

This happened in clarks hill around 3:15 this afternoon in the 2100 block of south county road 800 west.

Deputies say it was a single vehicle crash.

They say a man was driving a dodge ram pickup truck north on cr 800 w when he veered off of the east side of the roadway and hit a tree.

He died at the




