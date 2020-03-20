Global  

US Sen. Todd Young said the national government is working tirelessly to help our country

Todd Young said the national government is working tirelessly to help our country

Help our country's economy.

The coronavirus pandemic has left people withoujobs.

Businesses, especially at the local level, are suffering.

Today the federal government passed an economic stability package for aid to individuals through direct payments or payroll tax cut.

Young says it is worth 500 billion dollars.

He lays out how the money will be divided.

The first package health care.

Second package folks who are out of work and dealt with that and the basic needs of people who are at home feeling unwell or at home caring for loved ones.

The third package is focused on liquidity young says the goal is to make sure small businesses are making payroll




