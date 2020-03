Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Shuts Down All Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses OF PEOPLE IN THE COMING MONTHS.Reporter: STATE LAWMAKERS AREHOPING NEW LEGISLATION WILLPROVIDE SOME MUCH NEEDED RADIOHE LEAF.AND KIMBERLY NEW JERSEYWASN'T THE ONLY STATE TO SHUTDOWN PERSONAL CARE BUSINESSESTHIS EVENING.REPORTER: UKEE, THAT'S RIGHT.GOVERNOR WOLF FOLLOWED GOVERNORMURPHY'S LEAVE.PLACES THAT ARE CLOSED HERE INNEW JERSEY ARE ALSO CLOSED INPENNSYLVANIA, EXCEPT INPENNSYLVANIA, BUSINESSES LIKECONSTRUCTION SITES, REAL ESTATEAGENCIES AS WELL AS CARDEALERSHIPS ARE ALSO CLOSED.THIS COMES AFTER GOVERNOR WOLFSAID THOSE BUSINESSES DID NOTTAKE HIS DIRECTIVE SERIOUSLY.UNFORTUNATELY, WE HAVE NOTSEEN FULL COMPLIANCE.WE HAVE NO TIME TO LOSE.WITH EVERY MINUTE THAT PASSES,MORE PENNSYLVANIANS COME INTOCONTACT WITH THE COVID-19 VIRUS.REPORTER: NOW, THESEENFORCEMENTS ARE BEING ROLLEDOUT IN PHASES THROUGH MIDNIGHTSATURDAY.BUSINESSES THAT DO NOT COMPLYWILL EITHER BE FINED OR THEIRLICENSES COULD BE SUSPENDED.