Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Legacies S02E16 Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing

Legacies S02E16 Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Legacies S02E16 Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing

Legacies S02E16 Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing

Legacies 2x16 "Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing" Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - SAVING JOSIE — In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic.

Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.

Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star.

Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Sylvia Batey Alcala (#216).

Original airdate 3/26/2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW released Promotional Photos of Legacies episode "Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing" (2.16/S02E16)… https://t.co/USzO5Zi7Us 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.