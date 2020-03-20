Legacies S02E16 Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing

Legacies 2x16 "Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing" Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - SAVING JOSIE — In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic.

Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.

Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star.

Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Sylvia Batey Alcala (#216).

Original airdate 3/26/2020.