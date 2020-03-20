virural concert streem 4 relief

Clients stay home if they are sick.

Covid-19 has impacted the way of life for many across the country and even leading to many festivals and live music events being canceled...news 1's leigha mcneil tells us how a local production company is helping their employees and musicians adjust to this new normal standup: live music is such a huge part of our culture down here in southern louisiana...due to covid 19 most of us are stuck in our homes unable to support our favorite artist like we used to but on local production company are bringing your favorite artist togetehr for a virtural concert you can watch from the comfort of your own home"this is't for me and marvin this is't for deep south productions or brandgeineers this is completely for all the workers and at all these live music events."

Brandon beard and marvin simon have been impacted first hand by the restrictions put in place due to covid-19.

"not only for us for the bands i's this huge ripple effect tha's affecting everyone.

Tha's the whole purpose of this concert to get people working again."

The duo worked together to help local musicians get back on their feet with a streeming for relief virtual concert."we ca't do everything for everyone but these people tuning into this, tha's what these musicians are doing, the're buying groceries there buying there taking care of the kids, buying water and all these essentials."

Wayne troops, parish county line, chubby carrier, sarah rousso and chris breaux are just a few of the artist that will be marvin and brandon hope others across the country see what they are doing, and are inspired to help artist get somesense of normalcy during this uncertain time.""i think people all across america, not just right here, if they get a glimpse of what w're trying to do i really think a lot of people say 'll spend $20 to help somebody maintain a good life."

