It's now a Bernie v. Biden race; Will Dems unite after bruising primary?

T RT @wpjenna: Bernie Sanders is discussing three options with his closest confidants, ⁦@WaPoSean reports⁩: 1) Keep his campaign technically… 1 minute ago

KansasNancyR RT @Zebop: I'm amazed that people can't see the greatness of those Democrats coming together for Biden and how that will help the race for… 1 minute ago

🌺Peace Love & Joy Bernie Sander @MasterChiefAmed @TulsiGabbard needs to step back into the race. Biden Trump &Bernie are all at risk from the 🦠 5 minutes ago

Cory Dakota Joe Biden's uncanny disappearance means @BernieSanders should NOT drop out of this race. I don't care if it's mathe… https://t.co/eGwOM0XvFI 10 minutes ago

Michael Eddy @vexwerewolf @dmit0820 @TrudyBrasure @OfficialSPGB @AOC I voted for Bernie in 2016 & 2020 in SC Democratic Primary.… https://t.co/G95UzZ1h4c 14 minutes ago

Jill Piggott @DavidAgStone @JoeBiden @BernieSanders #Bernie conceded the delegate race in his 3/11 speech. He said he'd won ideo… https://t.co/54SyzVUOsj 14 minutes ago

🌹 Lord Anthony 🌹 RT @DonnieK56: Bernie stay in the race. Someone needs to keep Biden on his toes. You are a great man.#WeDeserveBernie 16 minutes ago