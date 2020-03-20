Global  

It's now a Bernie v. Biden race; Will Dems unite after bruising primary?

It's now a Bernie v. Biden race; Will Dems unite after bruising primary?

It's now a Bernie v. Biden race; Will Dems unite after bruising primary?

Larry talks with veteran campaign manager Susan Estrich and former White House spokesman Reed Dickens about the state of the Democratic party in this turbulent election cycle and its impact on Donald Trump's re-election bid.

T77022783

T RT @wpjenna: Bernie Sanders is discussing three options with his closest confidants, ⁦@WaPoSean reports⁩: 1) Keep his campaign technically… 1 minute ago

KansasNancyR

KansasNancyR RT @Zebop: I'm amazed that people can't see the greatness of those Democrats coming together for Biden and how that will help the race for… 1 minute ago

DraftTulsi

🌺Peace Love & Joy Bernie Sander @MasterChiefAmed @TulsiGabbard needs to step back into the race. Biden Trump &Bernie are all at risk from the 🦠 5 minutes ago

cdsatter

Cory Dakota Joe Biden's uncanny disappearance means @BernieSanders should NOT drop out of this race. I don't care if it's mathe… https://t.co/eGwOM0XvFI 10 minutes ago

M_Eddy82

Michael Eddy @vexwerewolf @dmit0820 @TrudyBrasure @OfficialSPGB @AOC I voted for Bernie in 2016 & 2020 in SC Democratic Primary.… https://t.co/G95UzZ1h4c 14 minutes ago

JillPiggott

Jill Piggott @DavidAgStone @JoeBiden @BernieSanders #Bernie conceded the delegate race in his 3/11 speech. He said he'd won ideo… https://t.co/54SyzVUOsj 14 minutes ago

76ripper

🌹 Lord Anthony 🌹 RT @DonnieK56: Bernie stay in the race. Someone needs to keep Biden on his toes. You are a great man.#WeDeserveBernie 16 minutes ago

ComplexMissy

M.C. @monozetta @SecretBaboon @minvskv @BernieSanders Most of America doesn't vote in primary elections--so turnout for… https://t.co/qnbi5fuqX3 17 minutes ago

