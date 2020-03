How are WNY families doing one week into studying & working from home? now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:40s - Published How are WNY families doing one week into studying & working from home? It's been almost a week since some of us started working from home. Some have found it challenging and some are just taking it one day at a time. 0

FRIDAYS ANDSATURDAYS.NEW AT 11 -- AWORKING MOTHER ISMAKING THE NEWNORMAL WORK FORHER FAMILY.ALA ERREHBI SHOWSUS HOW SHE ISBALANCING WORK ANDSCHOOL LIFE FORHERSELF -- HERCHILDREN AND HERSTUDENTS."IT'S BEEN ALMOST AWEEK SINCE SOME OFUS STARTED WORKINGFROM HOME. SOMEHAVE FOUND ITCHALLENGING ANDSOME ARE JUST TAKINGIT ONE DAY AT A TIME.""I THINK WE'RE ALLSTILL KIND OFLEARNING BESTPRACTICES AND WHATWORKS BEST FOREACH KIDCOLLEEN AUNGST HASTWO CHILDRENSTUDYING AT HOME,AND ONE TODDLER.SHE SAYS TRYING TOMAINTAIN A SCHEDULEFOR THREE KIDS -WHO EACH HAVEDIFFERENTSCHOOLWORK - CANBE CHALLENGING.SHE'S ALSO APROFESSOR ATSYRACUSEUNIVERSITY, WITHSTUDENTS WHO ALSONEED HER HELP.BUT SHE'S FOLLOWINGHER OWN ADVICE, ANDSHARING WITHOTHERS."GO EASY ONYOURSELF, GO EASYON YOUR KIDS. BEFLEXIBLE AND KEEP ANUPBEAT AND POSITIVEATTITUDE. WE HAVE TOKEEP THIS FUNBECAUSE WE'RE ALL INTHIS TOGETHER."AND SOMEONE WHO'SHAVING FUN IS HERNINE-YEAR-OLD SONDECLAN. HE'SWORKING WITH HISFATHER ON STARTINGA YOUTUBE CHANNEL."IT'S PROBABLY GOINGTO BE SOME VIDEOGAMES AND HOW TODO THEM."WHILE NOT GOING TOSCHOOL MIGHT BECOOL, DECLAN DOESMISS SOME PARTSABOUT IT."IT'S FUN BUT IT ALSOHAS DISADVANTAGESBECAUSE I DON'T GETTO SEE MY FRIENDSTHAT MUCH."BUT AUNGST SAYSSHE'S GRATEFUL TOALL THE EDUCATORSIN HER CHILDREN'SSCHOOL DISTRICTS,"THE EDUCATORS HEREARE PHENOMENAL,THEY HAVE BEENWORKING SO HARD TOMAKE SURE OUR KIDSHAVE EVERYTHINGTHEY NEED."SO THE RULES IN HERHOUSE AREFLEXIBILITY AND FUN,THAT'S WHAT HELPSHER GET THROUGHTHE DAY...ALONG WITHSOME HONEYLAVENDER STRESSRELIEF TEA.IN BUFFALO, ALAERREBHI, 7 E





