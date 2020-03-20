Global  

First Alert Action Day: Winter Storm Warning for Denver Thursday

Snow will be heavy at times through tonight.

We could see around 4 to 9 inches of snow by early Friday morning in Denver, along with gusty northerly winds.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Denver and the Front Range through tonight.

