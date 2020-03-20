WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Global  

Slight chance of showers ithe evening, then a chance ofshowers after midnight.

Lowin the upper 50s.

Southeastwinds around 5 mph, becomingsouth after midnight.

Chanceof rain 30 percent..FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Achance of showers with aslight chance of thunderstormsin the afternoon.

Highs in tupper 70s.

Southwest winds 10to 15 mph with gusts up to 30mph.

Chance of rain 30percent.

.FRIDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with achance of showers.

Lows in thelower 40s.

Southwest winds 10to 15 mph, becoming northwestafter midnight.

Gusts up to 30mph.

Chance of rain 30percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostlysunny.

Much cooler with highsin the lower 50s.

North winds10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30mph in the morning.

.SATURDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lows inthe mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny.Highs in the upper 40s.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudywith a 50 percent chance ofrain.

Lows in the mid 30s..MONDAY...Rain likely.

Highsin the upper 40s.

Chance ofrain 70 percent.

.MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a40 percent chance of rain.Lows in the upper 30s..TUESDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the mid 50s.

.TUESDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a30 percent chance of rain.Lows in the lower 40s..WEDNESDAY...Mostl y cloudywith a 50 percent chance ofrain.

Highs in the upper 50s.INVESTIGATORS SAY BALTIMOCITY COMPTROLLER JOAN PR



