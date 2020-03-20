Fixing your car during the coronavirus outbreak

NEEDS TO BE FIXE━ YOU HAVETO GET IT DONE.

WMAR2 NEWS'EDDIE KADHIM HEADED TO SEVERNWHERE AN AUTOSHOP IS HELPINGSENIORS AND PEOPLE IN NEED GETTHEIR VEHICLES I━AN━ OUT OFTHE SHOP WITHOUT THAT INPERSON CONTACT.Eddie kadhim 12:4━12:59“Iknow it seems like itto be a long time before theCoronavirus is in therearview.

Local shops likeWalt Eagers in Severn aremaking it a little easier ifyou need to have work done onyour car without that inperson contact” Bruce SpencerOwner of Walter Eagers 4━59“There are a lot of peoplespecifically the elderly andthose who are shut in thatprobably feel a little bitcaptive in their own homes.Frankly what wedo as an auto repair facilityis reach out and help themmitigate some of that an offera pickup and delivery servicefor them from our shop” Thejob of AN AUT━ REPAIR SHOPcanWalter Eagers theyyour car fix it and drop itback off.

6:0━:6:14“Thethought was for the elderlywho are a little more trappedin their homes but at the sametime we have a lot of federalworkers around here who aretelecommuting so anything wecan do to accommodate we willtry” Owner Bruce Spencer saysthey are adhering to all theCDC guidelines for workers.IT'S A hands o━profession...but they aretaking precautions to keepemployees safe.

3:4━3:54“Wehere right now.

Really wetrying to do all the handsanitizing.

All the guidelineswecertainly to accommodate thecustomers vehicle as well.

Wewhips down steering wheels,door handles, everything thatyou would expect” He saysspringtime the shop wouldstill usually be buzzing rightnowwith less people on the road.3:0━3:14“We have people whoneed to make a living here aswell.

Taking care of theemployees is also key.

Yougot to be innovative." Heanticipates and hopes aninflux of work will come inwhen the PANDEMIC dies down.5:0━5:08“There will be pentup demand for our services aswell.

The more you can be toget stuff down when itreally needEd” Eddie tag14:4━15:01“Weforward to putting this behindus and if youinside just remember itimportant to get that work onyour car.

If youdo it try and get it donelocally and look for placethat are going to be able tocome pick up your car andavoid that in person contact.In Severn Eddie Kadhim WMARNews”THERE ARE NOW MORRESTRICTIONS ON MASS T