Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning to Hawaii from filming in New York City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesFOXNews.com


Daniel Dae Kim of 'Lost,' 'Hawaii Five-0' has positive coronavirus test: "Ready for a fight? I am"

Daniel Dae Kim, star of "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0," announced Thursday he had tested positive for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dkssmile

ยูกหมู RT @cnni: Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he's been diagnosed with coronavirus, which he believes he contracted while in New York City filming th… 9 minutes ago

HendersonWatso2

Henderson Watson RT @CBSLA: "I'm grateful to be alive and healthy," actor Daniel Dae Kim said in a social media post announcing that he has been diagnosed w… 26 minutes ago

nurulafza_

Afza RT @ComicBookNOW: LOST Actor DANIEL DAE KIM Diagnosed With COVID-19 https://t.co/HBVQFiREeQ https://t.co/vyzxTFBLZh 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Pandemic - Flu movie [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic - Flu movie

The FLU movie - Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea - Plot synopsis: A virus is unleashed on an unsuspecting public in the intense pandemic disaster thriller movie FLU. It all starts when a human trafficker..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published
Coronavirus In MN: WCCO’s Kim Johnson Continues To Find Stories Of People Helping People [Video]

Coronavirus In MN: WCCO’s Kim Johnson Continues To Find Stories Of People Helping People

If you've watched our Morning Show, you've probably noticed this week that Kim Johnson is not at the news desk. She’s working outside the newsroom on how people are stepping up and helping others...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:26Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.