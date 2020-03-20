Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning to Hawaii from filming in New York City.
