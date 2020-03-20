Global  

U Of M Testing COVID-19 Drug

U Of M Testing COVID-19 Drug

U Of M Testing COVID-19 Drug

The University of Minnesota needs hundreds of participants in the effort to find the cure for COVID-19, reports Marielle Mohs (2:47).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 19, 2020

If a natural cure for coronavirus is ever proven, this Chinese Medicine herb is likely to be the one (and no, we don't sell it)

(Natural News) News is breaking all over the world that chloroquine, a prescription medication used...
Chloroquine is being tested as a COVID-19 treatment: 'It's a good drug, but you've got to be careful'

President Donald Trump announced Chloroquine is being fast-tracked for clinical testing as a...
Coronavirus Q&A: Treating COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Q&A: Treating COVID-19

Is a drug used to treat malaria an effective treatment for COVID-19? Are there enough ventilators to treat those who come in with severe illness as a result of coronavirus?

US discuss plans to treat Covid-19 [Video]

US discuss plans to treat Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner says they are looking at everything to help treat the novel coronavirus. Including looking into the blood of those who have survived the virus, and use..

