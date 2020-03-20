U Of M Testing COVID-19 Drug

The University of Minnesota needs hundreds of participants in the effort to find the cure for COVID-19, reports Marielle Mohs (2:47).

JimmyOsas RT @jenzfreetaxi : @PatAndi1 @CNN @CNN is lying again. I watched and listened to OUR President today. He said the drug is showing promising… 37 minutes ago

Red Hatty @rising_serpent The benefit of this compassionate use model is that doctors who take advantage of that are then req… https://t.co/t8QnVjDQoj 14 minutes ago

Nikki Fuentes RT @LupusResearch : Currently there is no drug specifically approved to treat COVID-19. However, researchers are racing to find potential th… 7 minutes ago

Mike Stern RT @WCCO : The University of Minnesota is testing a drug to treat COVID-19 right now -- and they're looking for participants to help in thei… 16 seconds ago