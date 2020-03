COVID- 19 victim visited Seminole Casino

DEVELOPING ..

THE GOVERNOR OFAMERICA’S MOST HEAVILY POPULATEDSTATE ..

CALIFORNIA..

HASISSUED A STATEWIDE ORDER FORPEOPLE TO STAY HOME STARTINGTONIGHT, WE’RE DEVOTING OUR 11O’CLOCK NEWS TO DEEPER COVERAGEOF THIS CRISIS.

WE’RE STARTINGWITH THE CASE OF A MAN WHO DIEDFROM CORONAVIRUS IN LEE COUNTYLAST WEEK.

HE’D BEEN TO A COUPLEPLACES INCLUDING SEMINOLE CASINOIN IMMOKALEE..WHICH IS STILLOPEN.

FOX 4S LESLIE DELASBOURSHOWS YOU WHY.TONIGHT A SPOKESPERSON FORSEMINOLE CASINO AND HOTEL ISSPEAKING OUT.

AT THIS TIMESEMINOLE GAMING HAS CONFIRMEDONE PERSON WHO DIED FROMCORONAVIRUS IN LEE COUNTY PAID AVISIT TO THE FACILITY MARCH 3RDWITH HIS WIFE.

THE CASINO ALSOSAYING HE CAME INTO CONTACTWITH TWO EMPLOYEES.<< sot