Trump Pushes FDA To Fast-Track Treatments For COVID-19

President Donald Trump says he is ordering the FDA to fast-track the use of two drugs for sick patients, though the agency says it could still take months of clinical trials.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs [Video]

Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 19) called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published
Watch: Trump Gives Update on Potential Coronavirus Treatments, Economy [Video]

Watch: Trump Gives Update on Potential Coronavirus Treatments, Economy

In a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the FDA has approved two antiviral medications to help battle the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 15:21Published
