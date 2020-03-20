Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan opens up on her entry in Salman Khan& 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan opens up on her entry in Salman Khan&amp 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this nikki.jpg Hina Khan (INDIA) -Bigg Boss Runner up of her Big Brother season so she plays a good social game. 4 hours ago Aarfa RT @shwetab23: #RashamiDesai shares a adorable picture with #HinaKhan and a special Message😍 #RashamiDesai #BiggBoss13 #Hina #AsiManshiDe… 2 days ago StrongRashami RT @Spotboye: Aww! Bigg Boss’ Rashami Desai and Hina Khan endorse women empowerment by sharing a super-cute picture of them hugging each ot… 3 days ago Manisha RT @spenses: after hina khan only himanshi is the most followed account in insta in the history of bigg boss including all the regional bb… 3 days ago