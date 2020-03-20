COVID-19: Cosmetology students say classes not safe

Global  

Schools across the nation are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Many closing campuses completely.

However, The Let Joe Know team is finding a cosmetology school - with two Valley locations - is choosing not to close, forcing students to share close quarters and even perform treatments on one another.

