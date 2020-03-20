Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Madhya Pradesh government faces survival crisis, Kamal Nath may quit before floor test; PM Modi urges citizens to follow janata curfew on 22nd March; World death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 10,000 and more news #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaConvicts #JusticeForNirbhaya #NirbhayaVerdict

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sumukhisuresh

Sumukhi Suresh Finally https://t.co/VIOzZJcL74 12 seconds ago

YadavNanshika

SIDHEART💫💫❤❤ RT @timesofindia: All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… 12 seconds ago

tiger_3108

Gurmeet Singh 🇮🇳 RT @majorgauravarya: Finally, it’s done. My respects to Nirbhaya’s family, specially her brave mother. But there was a sixth rapist, a juv… 13 seconds ago

rkmrishu

रिशु कुमार 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩🚩🚩 RT @SnehaVats9: Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions. After 7 years, nirbhaya case convicts are finally ha… 18 seconds ago

suhailtohunk

Suhail Lone RT @Meenwhile: They hanged Nirbhaya convicts but perpetrators of KunanPoshpora are still free. The impunity is written into the very nature… 22 seconds ago

sevadalBAK

Banka Congress Sevadal RT @JebiMather: Justice Prevails. Finally India woke up to the news long awaited. Let this be a warning bell to those who involve in su… 50 seconds ago

Onerathour

🇮🇳चन्द्र पाल राठौर RT @advvivek1987: #NirbhayaVerdict Justice delivered, all 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya Rape case have been hanged in morning at 5.30 AM, Nirb… 1 minute ago

MAbdullahSdJatt

M Abdullah Shahzad 🇵🇰 After 7 Long years Finally Nirbhaya Got Justice All 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya Gang Rape & Murder Case have been ha… https://t.co/Iy1jKMbXnU 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak [Video]

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Nirbhaya convicts hanged: This is what her mother and father said | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya convicts hanged: This is what her mother and father said | Oneindia News

These are the first reactions of Nirbhaya's mother and father after the convicts in her case were hanged to death after a 7 year and 3 month legal struggle. Watch. #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaConvicts..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.