Zero mandatory quarantine orders issued in Florida, despite growing coronavirus cases 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:01s - Published Zero mandatory quarantine orders issued in Florida, despite growing coronavirus cases Florida Department of Health officials tell Contact 5 they have yet to issue any mandatory quarantine or isolation orders in the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases



The Chinese capital saw a record number of coronavirus cases imported from abroad, data released on Thursday showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 20 hours ago NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site



NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to help catch new cases. This comes as the hospital treats its first COVID-19 patient and quarantines 37 employees as a result of contact with that person. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago