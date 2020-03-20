KCK clinic begins drive-thru testing for COVID-19
KCK clinic begins drive-thru testing for COVID-19
One Kansas City, Kansas clinic started COVID-19 testing Thursday using a drive-thru system.
EXPECTS THAT NUMBER TO GROWRAPIDLY.THE DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING ISDONE BY A PRESCRIPTION FROM YOURDOCTOR.ALAN: MEANING DON’T JUST SHOW UPAND EXPECTED TO GET TESTED FORCOVID-19.
