Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Within two days, confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 600.

President Jair Bolsonaro said the outbreak should peak in three to four months.

According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said the country would not return to normal for six to seven months.

Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, blamed the global spread of the virus on China.

While he later admitted he didn’t mean to offend the Chinese people, he stood by his criticism of the Beijing government.

Tweets about this

cosmicgreenfrog

cosmic RT @WarsontheBrink: NEW: 337 new cases of #Coronavirus in Brazil and 7 new deaths. Total reaches to 1546 confirmed cases and 25 deaths 1 minute ago

WarsontheBrink

Wars on the Brink (current focus coronavirus) NEW: 337 new cases of #Coronavirus in Brazil and 7 new deaths. Total reaches to 1546 confirmed cases and 25 deaths 3 minutes ago

odio_nao

DEMOCRACIA RT @tomphillipsin: Brazil has just announced new daily coronavirus stats: 25 dead and 1,546 confirmed cases / up from 18 and 1,128 yesterda… 3 minutes ago

NahayatT

Nahayat Tizhoosh RT @ryanfiredragon: 🇧🇷 Brazil reports 418 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths, raising the country’s total to 1,546 with 25 confirmed deaths.… 17 minutes ago

ryanfiredragon

Rʏᴀɴ 🇧🇷 Brazil reports 418 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths, raising the country’s total to 1,546 with 25 confirmed death… https://t.co/JchBTW4lQg 18 minutes ago

KarolNowak9

Karol Nowak RT @Faytuks: BREAKING: Brazil confirms 418 new #coronavirus cases and 7 deaths, rasing the country’s total to 1,546 with 25 confirmed death… 19 minutes ago

VladimirJosifo1

KoToTamoPeva RT @SputnikInt: UPDATE: Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil rises to 1,546, 25 deaths confirmed #SputnikUpdates #COVID19 https://t.co/n… 29 minutes ago

