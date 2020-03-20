Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Within two days, confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 600.

President Jair Bolsonaro said the outbreak should peak in three to four months.

According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said the country would not return to normal for six to seven months.

Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, blamed the global spread of the virus on China.

While he later admitted he didn’t mean to offend the Chinese people, he stood by his criticism of the Beijing government.