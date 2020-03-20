New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio raises alarm over 'an explosion' of new coronavirus infections 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio raises alarm over 'an explosion' of new coronavirus infections New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the rate of new coronavirus infections as “staggering.” He said: "We're seeing an explosion of cases here in New York City.” According to Business Insider, there were 3,615 cases of coronavirus infections in New York City. Just two days before, the number of cases were 814 with a total of seven deaths. The mayor also warned that the city was two or three weeks away from running out of crucial medical supplies. 0

