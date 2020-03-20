Global  

Wonderchicken: Oldest fossil of modern bird identified

Paleontologists say the finding proves birds existed in the northern hemisphere alongside dinosaurs around 67 million years ago.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oldest bird fossil discovered, nicknamed 'wonderchicken'

The oldest fossil of a modern bird, dating from the age of dinosaurs, has been discovered by an...
USATODAY.com - Published

'Wonderchicken' fossil from the age of dinosaurs reveals origin of modern birds

The oldest fossil of a modern bird yet found, dating from the age of dinosaurs, has been identified...
Science Daily - Published


mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Wonderchicken: Oldest fossil of modern bird identified: Paleontologists say the finding proves b… https://t.co/FgKLlDAUZw 21 seconds ago

archaeofiles

Archaeofiles Ancient ‘Wonderchicken’ fossil is oldest of modern birds https://t.co/gmt72BKagZ 45 seconds ago

se_collins

Sarah Collins This is brilliant, @nicoleolived! cc: @daniel_j_field https://t.co/nWv0pc3zBA 2 minutes ago

gallimaufrey777

(((Lesley Roberts))) RT @WGCG_UK: ‘Wonderchicken’ I hear you say. #cheekynandos #fossilfriday https://t.co/GNHSzDVxpY 17 minutes ago

newsgyre1

newsgyre This ‘Wonderchicken’ Could Be The Oldest Modern Bird Fossil, And a True Survivor https://t.co/adyimPvxYm https://t.co/VaI01jfsvp 23 minutes ago

WGCG_UK

WGCG ‘Wonderchicken’ I hear you say. #cheekynandos #fossilfriday https://t.co/GNHSzDVxpY 28 minutes ago

chris_writes

Chris Smith Ancient ‘Wonderchicken’ fossil is oldest of modern birds https://t.co/BcTVp2jIOO https://t.co/ciayW9ZrN0 31 minutes ago

ThomastheFlint

Thomas Flint RT @sandy_brighton: In case you weren't sure, chickens are dinosaurs. Maybe that's why I prefer the taste of red meat? https://t.co/fqeCRJm… 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet 'Wonderchicken,' The Earliest Known Modern Bird [Video]

Meet 'Wonderchicken,' The Earliest Known Modern Bird

Scientists have discovered a fossil of the “earliest known modern bird.”

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published
