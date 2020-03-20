Global  

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Olympic flame arrives at Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games: Kyodo

The aircraft carrying the Olympic flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force's Matsushima base,...
Olympic cauldron in Japan ignited with flame from Greece

An Olympic cauldron was ignited on Friday in Japan with a flame carried from Greece ahead of the...
