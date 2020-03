Coronavirus: Italy surpasses China's death toll, 3,405 dead with more than 41,000 cases | Oneindia

THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS RAGING ON WORLDWIDE WITH EVERY COUNTRY TAKING AGRESSIVE MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THIS HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS AND DANGEROUS DISEASE COVID-19.

CHINA WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK THAT TOOK PLACE LAST DECEMBER IN THE SEAFOOD MARKET OF WUHAN, BUT NOW AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION THE EPICENTRE HAS SHIFTED TO EUROPE WITH ITALY ONE OF THE WORST HIT.

IN THE LATEST, THE DEATH TOLL FIGURES IN ITALY HAVE LEFT EVERYONE APALLED AS, THE TOLL HAS ALREADY CROSSED THE CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN CHINA.

THE DEATH TOLL IN ITALY ROSE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS BY 427 TO 3,405, OVERTAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS SO FAR REGISTERED IN CHINA AT 3,242, ACCORDING TO THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.

WHILE THE NO.

OF CASES HAVE SOARED PAST 41,000 #StrongerThanCorona #IndiaFightsCorona #Coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic