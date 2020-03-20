Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

May Kat @KellieMK2 Oh dang, I kinda wish it was like that in Florida I would feel more safe. Restaurants, the beach ( which… https://t.co/5Cd3F2nysK 8 hours ago

the dude California #beach not as bad as #Florida but still too crowded 😱 https://t.co/qZO5mWr4Sc 13 hours ago

Robin @KarinGipps @ElenaFR @PeteSouza @POTUS Delray Beach is in south Florida and beaches still open and crowded 23 hours ago

Radio DePaul News Florida beaches are still crowded despite the push for #SocialDistancing. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said they a… https://t.co/rCrxU2b2dA 2 days ago

EBee @WillDav71268103 @vanish2A @GiacomoMachiav2 @Reuters To be fair to China they were the first and didn't have all th… https://t.co/QumgtZb4KG 2 days ago

Brenda Weaver Young people arent watching the WH press conference . They are spring breaking down here in Florida . Floridians wi… https://t.co/stXvzutLPg 2 days ago

Andrea Harris ☕️🍮 @SubMedina Central Florida beaches are better—way less crowded (except for Daytona, avoid). But by then I lived in… https://t.co/6EXwjpyCOa 2 days ago