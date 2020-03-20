Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Delray Beach, Flordia, remains crowded despite advice to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage, filmed on March 19, shows Floridians sunbathing on the beach in close groups.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Delray Beach, Flordia, remains crowded despite advice to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage, filmed on March 19, shows Floridians sunbathing on the beach in close groups.

Florida has reported 432 COVID-19 cases with nine deaths caused by the virus.



Recent related news from verified sources

Crowded Florida Beach With Spring Breakers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Online Scorn

Beachgoers on the scene in Clearwater Beach, Florida, aren't heeding the "social distancing" advice...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

meganha08372265

May Kat @KellieMK2 Oh dang, I kinda wish it was like that in Florida I would feel more safe. Restaurants, the beach ( which… https://t.co/5Cd3F2nysK 8 hours ago

thedudebeachbum

the dude California #beach not as bad as #Florida but still too crowded 😱 https://t.co/qZO5mWr4Sc 13 hours ago

Robinrose7012

Robin @KarinGipps @ElenaFR @PeteSouza @POTUS Delray Beach is in south Florida and beaches still open and crowded 23 hours ago

rdpnews

Radio DePaul News Florida beaches are still crowded despite the push for #SocialDistancing. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said they a… https://t.co/rCrxU2b2dA 2 days ago

thirdwheelgood

EBee @WillDav71268103 @vanish2A @GiacomoMachiav2 @Reuters To be fair to China they were the first and didn't have all th… https://t.co/QumgtZb4KG 2 days ago

brendamweaver

Brenda Weaver Young people arent watching the WH press conference . They are spring breaking down here in Florida . Floridians wi… https://t.co/stXvzutLPg 2 days ago

GhostCatLady

Andrea Harris ☕️🍮 @SubMedina Central Florida beaches are better—way less crowded (except for Daytona, avoid). But by then I lived in… https://t.co/6EXwjpyCOa 2 days ago

VivianneRoux

Vivianne Roux I was going to spend the weekend at the beach but it’s super crowded right now with tourists who think the sun and… https://t.co/D7g82xVa0m 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows [Video]

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows

Up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a new federal study shows.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:32Published
Treasure Coast Medical Associates says lifted telemedicine restrictions already making a difference [Video]

Treasure Coast Medical Associates says lifted telemedicine restrictions already making a difference

With so many more families in need of medical advice, more people are going online instead of waiting in lines.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.