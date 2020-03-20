Global  

Gal Gadot recruits celebrity friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' video

Gal Gadot recruits celebrity friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' video
As millions around the world have been quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gal Gadot and celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on Instagram

Gal Gadot and celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on InstagramIn the video, Gadot and 23 others, including Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Just JaredHinduDaily Caller


Gal Gadot Covers 'Imagine' in Sing-Along With Famous Friends in Self-Isolation

The three-minute clip sees Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Amy Adams...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Mashable



LocalMemphis

Local 24 News Gal Gadot recruits dozens of celebrity friends to sing 'Imagine' https://t.co/qFWlTsH7am 7 hours ago

KENS5

KENS 5 Gal Gadot recruits dozens of celebrity friends to sing 'Imagine' https://t.co/dziwCknMOi 9 hours ago


Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News [Video]

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News

Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the..

Gal Gadot Singing 'Imagine' By The Beatles Goes Viral With The Help Of Celebrity Friends [Video]

Gal Gadot Singing 'Imagine' By The Beatles Goes Viral With The Help Of Celebrity Friends

